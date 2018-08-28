Boulder-based entrepreneurs to open food-truck park in Evans

EVANS — Belén Diez and Rolando Marroquin plan on opening The Yard at 3520, a food-truck park in Evans, in mid-September.

The food-truck park will be at 3520 S. 11th Ave., the site previously used by The New Plantation, a cajun restaurant owned by Jeff and Jerry Oyler, which closed earlier this month after 31 years in business.

Diez and Marroquin, using the entity 3520 Evans LLC, paid $310,000 for the two-acre property and 2,949-square-foot restaurant building to 3520 LLC, registered to Lawrence Oyler, according to Weld County public records. Diez and Marroquin operate Tacos Del Norte, a food-truck and catering business based in Boulder.

The Yard will serve food from food trucks and feature local musicians, artists and craft beers.

Diez and Marroquin will update the existing building into an entertainment and bar venue with modern, rustic décor and outdoor murals by local Greeley artist, Armando Silva. Outside, there will be a volleyball court, fire pits, picnic tables and a large parking area for food trucks.

“Our vision for The Yard at 3520 is to create a space for community,” Diez said in a prepared statement. “A venue where friends and families can spend quality time and create beautiful memories. Through food, art, music, and a great environment we want to inspire our neighbors to gather and have a great time; it would be a place to escape from their day to day routines.”