Revolution Market closes to make way for ice pops

FORT COLLINS — Revolution Market closed so its owners can instead focus on the expansion of their artisan ice pops business.

The Old Town Fort Collins shop at 130 W. Olive St. closed its deli and grocery portion and will be revamped into a production and retail facility for Revolution Artisan Pops, reports the Coloradoan.

Revolution Artisan Pops, which also runs a food cart, is scaling up its production to supply new wholesale accounts with Whole Foods and the Colorado State University dining halls.