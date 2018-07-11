Software firm Conga leases 88,000 square feet for global HQ

BROOMFIELD — Software firm AppExtremes Inc., doing business as Conga, has leased approximately 88,000 square feet for its global headquarters in Atria, a Class A office complex in Broomfield.

Conga will consolidate multiple offices in the region to its new headquarters at 13699 Via Varra Road.

“As one of the fastest-growing software companies in the greater Denver area, we can’t wait to consolidate our multiple Conga Colorado offices into our new global headquarters at Atria, said Bob DeSantis, president and chief operating officer at Conga. “Atria will provide an open, innovative space that will foster creativity and accommodate our growing team in Colorado.”

Conga’s current headquarters occupies 30,000 square feet at 390 Interlocken in Broomfield.

The company is expected to move into Atria in March 2019, after an extensive buildout of the property.

Conga specializes in intelligent document automation products, which automate and streamline data-management tasks, document generation and contract management. The company serves more than 8,000 customers.

Atria recently was completed by Denver-based Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners. It consists of two 88,293-square-foot office buildings on 15.5 acres. Conga is the first tenant of Atria and will occupy the north building.