Vitality Bowls to open superfood cafe in Boulder July 26

BOULDER — Vitality Bowls, a superfood cafe that started in California, is opening its third Colorado location and its first in Boulder.

Jeremy and Jennifer Kashnow are opening their franchised store at The Village Shopping Center at the intersection of Folsom Street and Arapahoe Avenue. The franchisees already have plans for two other Boulder locations.

The location is slated to open July 26.

Vitality Bowls is a cafe concept that focuses on providing superfoods in bowls, juices, smoothies as well as serving up soups, salads and sandwiches.

Speciality items include its signature Vitality Bowl (which includes organic açaí, strawberries and honey), the Dragon Bowl (organic pitaya, bananas and coconut milk) and the Green Bowl (organic graviola, spirulina and hemp seeds).

“From the first bite Jennifer and I took from an açaí bowl at Vitality Bowls, we knew it was the start of a new journey for us,” Jeremy Kashnow, whose background is in e-commerce and mobile application development, said in a prepared statement. “The incredible taste of the fresh ingredients and the feeling it provides is just an unbeatable combination.”

The new location is one of 50 Vitality Bowls stores across the U.S. The cafe was launched by founders Roy and Tara Gilad in 2011.

Vitality Bowls also has Colorado locations in Cherry Creek and Castle Rock.