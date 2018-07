LOUISVILLE — MindHome Inc., a smart home tech company, has raised $100,000 in capital.

The Louisville-based startup plans to raise $250,000 in equity, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6.

The date of first sale was May 22. MindHome did not return a request for more information.

MindHome builds software to monitor the operation of smart-home systems. The company hired a new chief technology officer in May.