Google gives more than $2M to NCWIT, CU Boulder

BOULDER — Google is granting more than $2 million in investments to the cause of furthering women in computer science and science, technology, engineering and math education, turning over the second floor of its former office space on 26th Street in Boulder to the National Center for Women & Information Technology.

NCWIT, founded at the University of Colorado Boulder, will use the space for their new national headquarters. Google is fully funding the lease for the office space, a $1.3 million contribution over six years.

“Today, I am especially honored to build upon our partnership with NCWIT,” said Google Boulder Site Director Scott Green, in a prepared statement. “They are encouraging women technologists and we are thrilled to have NCWIT on our campus. We have the same goals of providing opportunity for all and increasing diversity in tech.”

Google is also giving a $1.5 million grant to the PhET Interactive Simulations project at CU Boulder, a project that makes interactive simulations to transform STEM education around the world. Google’s funding will advance the creation of these simulations and make them more accessible to students in developing countries and those with disabilities.