Nobel Prize-winner Cech to keynote Boulder Economic Summit

Tom Cech. BizWest file photo.

BOULDER — Tom Cech, a Nobel Prize-winning chemist and distinguished University of Colorado Boulder professor, will give the keynote address at the Boulder Economic Council’s 2023 Boulder Economic Summit set for Oct. 19.

The theme of the summit, co-hosted by the Boulder Chamber, is “Our Evolving Economy.”

Cech shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Sidney Altman for their discovery of the catalytic properties of RNA.

“We are thrilled to host Dr. Cech this year. With the recent biosciences business activity here in Boulder, his insights and experience will certainly give broader context to how our local economy is evolving” BEC executive director Scott Sternberg said in a prepared statement.

Registration is available here.