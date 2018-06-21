HOP buses change designs, routes

BOULDER — The HOP buses that provide public transit options in Boulder will have a new look and new routes starting Aug. 26.

The community will start to notice the new look this month as the first of the orange HOP buses makes its way onto the streets. All the HOP buses will be re-wrapped by the end of the summer.

The changes are based on the 2016 HOP Transit Study.

With the service changes, the HOP will provide direct links between key activity centers in Boulder, including the University of Colorado Boulder, downtown, the Twenty-Ninth Street Mall and Boulder Junction. Instead of a looped route, HOP buses will follow four distinct, intersecting linear routes. The new routes reflect the most popular segments of the current loop, according to the city’s announcement this week.

The new HOP branding features both nature and landmarks along the route, as well as homages to the hopping rabbit and frog mascots of the original HOP buses first introduced in 1994.

For service maps, schedules, FAQs and more information on the HOP changes, visit bouldercolorado.gov/HopBus.