Madwire acquires Loveland-based payment company

FORT COLLINS — Madwire, the Fort Collins-based marketing, software and service company, has acquired SilverEdge LLC, a Loveland-based provider of small-business payment solutions.

The acquisition adds a number of payment solutions to Madwire’s portfolio, including payment processing, point-of-sale systems, payment devices/hardware/terminals, advanced revenue reporting, inventory management, loyalty programs and business funding. The features will now be available through Madwire’s Marketing 360 platform.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the SilverEdge team to Madwire,” Madwire co-founder and co-CEO JB Kellogg said in a prepared statement. “The acquisition will increase our client success and help us continue to achieve our mission of helping small business grow.”

Ken Salazar, president and CEO of SilverEdge, said, “Combining SilverEdge’s payments and POS experience with Madwire’s focus on growing small businesses only further enables us to give our merchants a competitive advantage over their competition, increase their profits, and provide an outstanding customer experience.”

SilverEdge has been named a “Top Payments Company” every year since 2005 by Element Payment Services, iPayment Inc. and First Data.

Madwire has been named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company for five years in a row, a Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Company for seven years in a row, and has been named one of the best places to work in the country by Glassdoor for three years in a row. Madwire currently employs 500 people, all at their East Harmony Road location, with plans to expand to 1,200 over the next three years.