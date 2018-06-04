Cusa Tea triples market expectations after first year in business

BOULDER — Just a year after launching, Cusa Tea announced that its products are in 750 retailers and distributors, with plans to be in 500 new retailers during the second quarter of 2018.

Cusa Tea makes organic instant tea and markets to both natural-products and outdoor industries, as well as mainstream grocers.

Since launching in May 2017, Cusa Tea can now be found nationwide in REI stores and is found locally at King Soopers, Lucky’s Markets, Denver locations of Safeway and other retailers.

“I am blown away by the consumer and retailer acceptance for Cusa Tea in just the first year,” Jim Lamancusa, Cusa Tea’s founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our plan was to be in 250 locations after the first year, and we have tripled that expectation. Not only that, we are consistently gaining more velocity and traction in the retailers that currently carry us. We have big plans for the rest of the year which include more distribution expansion, as well as several new flavors.”

To celebrate a year in business, Cusa Tea is debuting its new flavor, Chai.