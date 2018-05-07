Techstars to host Demo Day on Tuesday

BOULDER — Techstars, the Boulder-based accelerator, is debuting its latest spring class on Tuesday.

Techstars is hosting its community Demo Day at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 at Boulder Theater.

Ten companies will present their pitches on stage at the event. States across the U.S. as well as the U.K and France will be represented by startups at the event.

The 10 startups presenting are:





Avvay — a startup from Nashville that helps creative talent find and book locations to enable their projects and events to come to life.

BubbleIQ — a Boulder-based company that enables IT, customer support and HR teams to better serve customers and employees by connecting helpdesk systems to chat tools.

Dynepic — from Charleston, S.C., this startup empowers app, hardware, wearable and smart toy makers to create kid-safe and privacy-certified social features.

Flex — this London-based startup enables fitness enthusiasts to get a bodyweight workout experience from home.

Geospiza — a Denver company that helps emergency managers and elected officials utilize big data and use it during emergency and disaster situations.

Goally — another Denver company, this startup empowers kids with developmental challenges to live independent and stress-free lives.

Krak — a Paris-based startup that connects people in sports like snowboarding and rock climbing to community and products to aid them in their recreation.

Ordermark — based in Los Angeles, this company helps restaurants streamline online ordering to attract a larger customer base.

Player’s Health — from Minneapolis, this business helps sports organizations manage risk and control liability by offering risk management services and insurance.

Walkthrough — a Denver startup that helps agents and homebuyers eliminate the need for home tours by offering a virtual experience.