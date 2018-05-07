Portfolio of buildings in RiNo sells for $50M

DENVER — A national real estate company has purchased a portfolio of buildings in Denver’s River North area.

BusinessDen reports that Edens Inc. acquired the buildings from various limited liability companies headed by Ken Wolf, who developed the properties, transforming industrial buildings into retail. The purchase included properties at 1336 27th St., 2631 Larimer St., 2601 Larimer St., 2636 Walnut St., 2660 Walnut St. and 2601 Walnut St.

An additional building, at 2620 Walnut St., is under contract for sale to Edens, BusinessDen reports.

Edens was founded in South Carolina but maintains regional and satellite offices around the country, including a satellite office at 50 S. Steele St. in Denver.