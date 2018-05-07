Intellectual-property law firm opens Boulder office

BOULDER — A 125-year-old law firm based in Chicago that specializes in intellectual-property issues has opened an office in Boulder.

Leydig, Voit & Mayer Ltd., which also has offices in Washington, D.C., the San Francisco Bay area and Frankfurt, Germany, opened today with its full complement of a dozen staffers at 4875 Pearl East Circle, Suite 301 in W.W. Reynolds Cos.’ Pearl East Business Park.

The Boulder office includes attorneys Stephen Barone, Gary Chapman, Sally Sullivan, Mary Breen Smith, Michael Curtis and Neal Vickery, as well as scientific advisor Boris Chernomordik.

“Almost everybody has some type of technical degree. A few do trademark work, but most have some kind of science degree because you need that for the patent office,” said attorney John Augustyn during a telephone interview today from Leydig’s Chicago office. Denver and the Front Range are “an expanding area,” he said. “The team we have out there were a good group of people who wanted to be with us and we wanted them.”

Much of the staff came to Leydig from Lathrop and Gage LLP, which was founded in 1873 and has offices in Boulder and Denver.

“We could not be more excited about welcoming Steve, Gary, Sally and the rest of the exceptional Boulder team to the firm,” said John Kilyk Jr., Leydig’s president, in a media release.

Barone, Chapman and Sullivan focus on intellectual-property strategy, technology commercialization, patent prosecution and portfolio management. Barone, who holds a Ph.D. in chemistry, said he believes the new Leydig office brings powerful synergies for area clients.

“Our chemistry and chemical engineering practice complement the strong interdisciplinary teams at Leydig,” Barone said. “The combination is strategically positioned toward diverse industries, including pharma, medical devices, green tech and chemical manufacturing, all of which are seeing explosive growth in the Boulder/Denver area.”

Chapman, who earned a Ph.D. in biophysics, has experience with complex technologies arising from the intersection of life sciences, physics and chemistry. He said the increasingly multidisciplinary nature of emerging technologies makes it crucial that lawyers from different fields work together.

“Being able to leverage Leydig’s deep bench of diverse talent and bring it to Boulder offers a wonderful opportunity to provide better value and service to our clients,” Chapman said.

Sullivan earned a Ph.D. in chemistry and serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

“We all think the same way in terms of high-quality work, exceptional technical proficiency and a commitment to client service,” she said.

Chernomordik’s background includes two years of post-doctoral research at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden.

Founded in 1893, Leydig, Voit & Mayer focuses exclusively on intellectual-property law, providing litigation, contested proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, prosecution, counseling and licensing services to clients worldwide.

The Boulder office’s telephone number is 720-795-7976. More information is online at leydig.com.