Former Colorado Heights campus seeks new buyer

DENVER — The former Colorado Heights University campus in southwest Denver no longer has a buyer.

BusinessDen reports that Catellus Development Corp., based in Oakland, Calif., no longer is under contract to acquire the 70-acre campus, located on 3001 S. Federal Blvd. A spokesman for Catellus issued a statement to BusinessDen saying that, “While we are not currently under contract, we remain interested and look forward to continuing conversations into the future.”

Catellus announced in November 2017 that it would purchase the property, which originated in the 1890s as as Loretto Heights Academy, a school for girls.