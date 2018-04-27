Regis renames business school after 1990 alumnus

DENVER — Regis University in Denver is renaming its business school to the Anderson College of Business after receiving the largest single gift in the university’s history from a former student.

The university’s board of trustees acknowledged a $10 million gift from Andy Anderson, president and CEO of Nor-Son Inc., a construction services firm based in Minnesota. Anderson was a 1990 Regis business graduate.

In the announcement, the university said that Anderson was inspired by Regis’ mission to combine a comprehensive, integrative business education with a strong focus on character and service.

“I have relied heavily on my Jesuit education in my career to not only help me make the right business decisions but to also make decisions that best serve the needs of my customers and my community,” he said in the university’s announcement.

Anderson earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from Regis, Colorado’s Jesuit Catholic University, and a graduate degree in banking from the University of Colorado at Boulder. His company, Nor-Son Inc., is a parent company to Nor-Son Construction, specializing in healthcare and hospitality construction, and Nor-Son Custom Builders, a boutique residential builder specializing in high-end custom homes in the upper Midwest states.

Anderson began his career in the banking industry, successfully growing International Bank Corp. from a $250 million business to $600 million and expanding to 19 branches. He then established Northern National Bank, growing it to $200 million before selling in 2008. Anderson also is involved in real estate development.

Tim Keane, dean of the college, noted Anderson had provided input on the college’s strategic direction since the launch of the College of Business and Economics three years ago.

“He was among the first to embrace our unique vision to help businesses become stewards of society,” Keane said. “We will be eternally grateful for his support of our students and faculty in the pursuit of that vision.”