Manziel sues MusclePharm alleging contract violation

DENVER — NFL star Johnny Manziel has sued Denver company MusclePharm, claiming he hasn’t been paid for an endorsement deal he signed with the company in 2014.

According to BusinessDen, Manziel claims that he was not paid any of what he says the contract required. He was to be paid $1 million in the first year of the three-year deal.

MusclePharm cancelled the deal in 2015. The company claims through its attorney that Manziel violated the morals clause of his agreement.