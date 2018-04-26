Fitness facility will move into old Fort Collins Safeway

FORT COLLINS — A 24 Hour Fitness will move into the downtown Safeway in Fort Collins after sitting empty for more than a year.

The fitness facility will include a pool and include $8 million in renovations, according to a report in the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

The building is located at 460A S. College Ave. The building is owned by LC Real Estate of Loveland, which it bought in 2015 for $8.8 million.