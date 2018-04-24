Xcel pulls out of regional transmission group

Xcel Energy Inc. will withdraw from an effort by utilities in Colorado and Wyoming to join the Southwest Power Pool. That decision may cause the effort to join to collapse.

The Denver Business Journal reported that the Mountain West Transmission Group, which had included Xcel, was caught by surprise by the action. The Southwest Power Pool, based in Little Rock, Ark., moves power throughout 14 states of the western grid. It had already given preliminary approval to include the Mountain West group but was awaiting approval of regulatory authorities.