Calif.-based firm buys student-housing in Greeley

GREELEY — A California-based investment firm has acquired University Flats Greeley, an off-campus student-housing apartment complex in Greeley.

Nelson Brothers Professional Real Estate LLC in Aliso Viejo, Calif., using the entity Greeley Flats DST, paid $21.3 million for the property to Denver-based Central Street Capital Inc., a private investment-management company founded by Rob Salazar, according to public records.

University Flats Greeley, within two blocks of the University of Northern Colorado campus, has two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include granite countertops, private bathrooms, basic cable TV, wireless high-speed Internet access and free parking. It has a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Furnishings in each apartment include a bed, dresser, desk and chairs in each bedroom, as well as dining-room and living-room furniture.

Nelson Brothers also has a management division that will manage the complex.

The firm owns about 35 student-housing properties in the United States, including the Plaza on Broadway, a 152-bed apartment complex at 955 Broadway in Boulder, and one other property in Colorado, Auraria Student Lofts, a 438-bed complex at 1051 14th St. in Denver.