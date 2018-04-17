Home » Industry News » Technology

Boulder-based tech firm Jujo raises more than $134,000

By Jensen Werley — 

BOULDER — Jujo Inc., a digital solutions company, has raised $134,400 in an equity offering.

The Boulder-based company is seeking up to $900,000, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11.

The date of first sale was April 3. Jujo, based in Boulder, did not return a request for more information.

The company, which goes by Jujotech on its website, integrates multimedia content with augmented reality for businesses and for applications in industrial Internet of Things.

 



 

