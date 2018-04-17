Boulder-based tech firm Jujo raises more than $134,000

BOULDER — Jujo Inc., a digital solutions company, has raised $134,400 in an equity offering.
The Boulder-based company is seeking up to $900,000, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11.
Sponsored Content
Join Us for the Down & Derby Party – May 5, 2018
It’s time once again for the “Running of the Roses” Northern Colorado style. RBC Wealth Management’s Down & Derby Party is scheduled from 2p-6p at The Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows Saturday, May 5, 2018. Win a trip to the 2019 Kentucky Derby!
The date of first sale was April 3. Jujo, based in Boulder, did not return a request for more information.
The company, which goes by Jujotech on its website, integrates multimedia content with augmented reality for businesses and for applications in industrial Internet of Things.
Leave a Reply