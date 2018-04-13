Construction summit to cover risks, challenges, best practices

BROOMFIELD — Challenges, best practices, current issues and risks will be among the topics at the Rocky Mountain Construction Summit, scheduled for Thursday, May 3, in Broomfield.
The summit, sponsored by Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti, the Boulder law firm, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Omni Interlocken Resort.
Tickets for the event, available here, are $49.49 each.
The summit will explore numerous topics, including:
The Voice of General Counsel: Current Challenges in Construction
Panelists:
- Ashley Kramer, senior counsel/litigation, assistant vice president safety, Comfort Systems USA
- Brenna Mann, senior vice president/general counsel, Adolfson & Peterson Construction
- Julie Earnest, associate general counsel, AECOM Energy
- Jason Greves, associate general counsel/litigation, Mortensen
Moderator: Giovanni Ruscitti, managing partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
Best practices for Presenting Construction Claims
Panelists:
- Anamaria Popescu, director, Berkeley Research Group
- Bob Pratt, principal and executive vice president, Demand Construction Services
- Mark Gentry, vice president, Kenrich Group LLC
- Ken Ekstrom, president, Applied CM
Moderator: Mark Changaris, partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
Current Issues and Risks in Residential Development
Panelists:
- Kevin Brinkman, chief executive, Brinkman
- Doug Rothey, president/owner, Surescape/CRS
- Ryan Polk, general counsel, RK Mechanical
- Tasha Power, senior associate, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
- Scott White, partner/Business Line Agent, CRS
Moderator: George Berg, founding partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
What to do When a Good Project Goes Bad
Panelists:
- Heidi Potter, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
- Jack Storti, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
- Jason Pink, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
- Justin Berg, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
Moderator: Tom Merrigan, partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
Hot Topics within the Construction Industry
Panelists:
- Tom Dosen, Wipfli/Bauerle & Co.
- Marco Capitelli, president, MTech Mechanical
- Leonard Koch, senior vice president of commercial banking, Vectra Bank
- Rick Petersen, principal, FAIA, LEED AP, Oz Architecture
Moderator: Giovanni Ruscitti, managing partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
Economic Forecast/Labor Challenges
Economist Rich Wobbekind will provide economic stats and insights about the current labor squeeze within the construction market.
BizWest serves as the event architect. The event is also sponsored by Berkeley Research Group LLC and Wipfli | Bauerle and Co.
