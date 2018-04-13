Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Construction summit to cover risks, challenges, best practices

By BizWest Staff — 

BROOMFIELD — Challenges, best practices, current issues and risks will be among the topics at the Rocky Mountain Construction Summit, scheduled for Thursday, May 3, in Broomfield.

The summit, sponsored by Berg Hill Greenleaf & Ruscitti, the Boulder law firm, will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Omni Interlocken Resort.

Tickets for the event, available here, are $49.49 each.

The summit will explore numerous topics, including:

The Voice of General Counsel: Current Challenges in Construction

Panelists:

  • Ashley Kramer, senior counsel/litigation, assistant vice president safety, Comfort Systems USA
  • Brenna Mann, senior vice president/general counsel, Adolfson & Peterson Construction
  • Julie Earnest, associate general counsel, AECOM Energy
  • Jason Greves, associate general counsel/litigation, Mortensen

Moderator: Giovanni Ruscitti, managing partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Best practices for Presenting Construction Claims

Panelists:

  • Anamaria Popescu, director, Berkeley Research Group
  • Bob Pratt, principal and executive vice president, Demand Construction Services
  • Mark Gentry, vice president, Kenrich Group LLC
  • Ken Ekstrom, president, Applied CM

Moderator: Mark Changaris, partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Current Issues and Risks in Residential Development

Panelists:

  • Kevin Brinkman, chief executive, Brinkman
  • Doug Rothey, president/owner, Surescape/CRS
  • Ryan Polk, general counsel, RK Mechanical
  • Tasha Power, senior associate, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
  • Scott White, partner/Business Line Agent, CRS

Moderator: George Berg, founding partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

What to do When a Good Project Goes Bad

Panelists:

  • Heidi Potter, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
  • Jack Storti, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
  • Jason Pink, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP
  • Justin Berg, Partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Moderator: Tom Merrigan, partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Hot Topics within the Construction Industry

Panelists:

  • Tom Dosen, Wipfli/Bauerle & Co.
  • Marco Capitelli, president, MTech Mechanical
  • Leonard Koch, senior vice president of commercial banking, Vectra Bank
  • Rick Petersen, principal, FAIA, LEED AP, Oz Architecture

Moderator: Giovanni Ruscitti, managing partner, Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP

Economic Forecast/Labor Challenges

Economist Rich Wobbekind will provide economic stats and insights about the current labor squeeze within the construction market.

 

BizWest serves as the event architect. The event is also sponsored by Berkeley Research Group LLC and Wipfli | Bauerle and Co.

 



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>