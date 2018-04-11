Median-home prices for most of region continue to climb

LOVELAND — The median price for single-family homes increased in March in four markets in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, according to a report released Monday by Loveland-based Information Real Estates Services Inc., a multiple-listing service.

The exceptions were the Loveland/Berthoud and Greeley/Evans markets, where the median price declined from month to month.

Boulder continued to be most expensive market for homes, with a median price of $949,000 during March, up from $847,000 in February. For March, there were 60 sales from 136 listings. The report did not include number of days on the market in Boulder. For two months in 2017, the median price in the Boulder market exceeded $1 million.

Fort Collins had the most sales activity in March as the median price there increased to $410,000, up from $400,000 in February. There were 235 sales from 578 listings. Time on the market declined from 76 days in February to 66 days in March.

In Longmont, the median price increased to $441,500 in March, up from $420,000 in February. There were 94 sales from 120 listings with an average time on the market of 45 days, 20 fewer days than in February.

The median price of a home in Estes Park jumped from $459,000 in February to $625,000 in March. There were 21 sales from 109 listings with an average time on the market of 125 days, up from an average of 97 days in February.

In the Loveland/Berthoud market, the median price declined to $380,465 in March compared with $385,815 in February. There were 145 sales from 387 listings with an average time on the market of 83 days, down from 93 days in February.

The median-home price in the Greeley/Evans market came in at $283,950 in March, down from $295,000 in February. There were 134 sales from 233 listings with an average time on the market of 44 days, down from 51 days in February.