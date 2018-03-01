Bryan Cave to merge with Berwin Leighton Paisner

BOULDER — Bryan Cave LLP, a law firm with offices in Boulder and Denver, has merged with Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP effective in early April.

The law firms made the announcement Wednesday. The firm will be called Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP with combined revenues of more than $900 million, ranking it among the 50 largest law firms in the world, according to a prepared statement from the firms.

The combined firm will serve clients domestically and internationally in 32 offices across 11 countries. About 1,600 lawyers will work for the firm.

The firm will have an active mergers and acquisitions practice and the fourth largest real estate practices in the world, the company said in its statement.

The new combined firm will be led by Co-Chairs Therese Pritchard and Lisa Mayhew.

“This merger will result in an expanded presence and set of service offerings in key markets around the world and accelerate our utilization of technology and innovation to redefine efficiency and value in the practice of law,” said Bryan Cave Chair Pritchard in a prepared statement.

Lisa Mayhew, managing partner of Berwin Leighton Paisner continued, “Our combination is rooted in a shared determination to do something fresh and different for clients. Clients will benefit from our combined legal expertise; our shared values and culture and our approach to innovation in their interests. Different to most other international firms, ours will be fully financially integrated from day one. This will enable us to work in teams whose only focus will be to provide a first class service to clients.”

Bryan Cave brings about 900 lawyers to the merger. Berwin Leighton Paisner brings the remainder.