Ball to work with BAE on new communications tech for Navy

BOULDER — Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. of Boulder will help BAE Systems deliver on a contract awarded by the U.S. Navy for advanced communications systems.

Ball will deliver multibeam phased array antenna systems to the U.S. Navy Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) System. The NTCDL system enables multiple simultaneous, high-bandwidth communications links, which improve mission capability and ship protection, according to information released by Ball.

“We have worked closely with the Office of Naval Research to develop and mature the technology for these cost-effective phased array antennas, which will play a critical role in the NTCDL System,” said Rob Freedman, vice president and general manager of Tactical Solutions for Ball Aerospace. “This is an example of how Ball’s commitment to investment in technology development and collaboration with our customer is providing warfighters with a tactical advantage.”

The antennas will initially be installed on naval aircraft carriers. The system will communicate with a range of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

Development and production will be performed at Ball’s manufacturing facility in Westminster.