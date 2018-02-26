Loveland downtown executive director submits resignation

LOVELAND — Jacque Wedding-Scott, executive director of the Loveland Downtown Partnership and Downtown Development Authority, has resigned. A search for a replacement has begun.

The organizations, which jointly work to improve and build new business opportunity in the downtown core of Loveland, have hired Peckham & McKenney Executive Search Firm to search for a new director.

Wedding-Scott, who has been with the organizations for about two years, helped secure voter approval to permit the DDA to incur debt and raise taxes in order to improve infrastructure in the downtown area. She had been hired in June 2015 for a one-year interim role but continued on until now. She will stay on until at least June as a new director is hired, according to Mindy McCloughan, Loveland Downtown Partnership chairwoman.

In her resignation notice to board members, Wedding-Scott said, “We have accomplished so much in such a short time, including a final successful election for the DDA. I have been honored to be involved with such a dedicated group of people, all striving for a revitalization that is destined to happen! Great things have been planned for the downtown, and I believe we have created a sustainable foundation toward that goal.”

DDA Chairwoman Sharon Cook said the organization will miss Wedding-Scott. “She was definitely the right person at the right time. Now we’re committed to the process of finding the perfect candidate to keep this exciting momentum going.”