One Sweet Summer event series to return to downtown Loveland in May

LOVELAND — One Sweet Summer, an event series featuring a variety of festivals, activities, classes and concerts, will return to downtown Loveland this summer, running from mid-May through the end of August.

Managed by the Loveland Downtown District, the free events will begin on May 31, and free parking will be available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.

Along with family-friendly live music from regional bands, the Loveland Downtown District will host weekly fitness classes on Saturdays, kids’ days in the Foundry Plaza on Wednesdays, an ice cream festival in June, a series of eight Wednesday Night concerts and a full-day bluegrass festival, as well as classic car and live blues shows.

The summer event series will also feature collaborations with downtown businesses, local artists, food vendors, downtown craft breweries and more.

The Heart Improvement Plan construction, known as HIP Streets, has not changed the programming for the One Sweet Summer events, although the Loveland Downtown District is encouraging people attending the events to check out the improvements being made to Fourth Street and support downtown businesses.

The 2025 One Sweet Summer schedule includes:

May 31: Blues & Cruise. A car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live blues music in the Foundry Plaza from 1 to 7 p.m.

June 14: Bluegrass & Brews Festival from 1 to 9 p.m.

June 27: Ice Cream Festival from 4 to 9 p.m.

Wednesdays June 11-Aug. 6: Kids on the Plaza from noon until 2 p.m.

Saturdays June 21-Aug. 30: Fitness on the Plaza yoga classes from 8 to 9 a.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m.

June 22, July 13 and Aug. 10: Fitness on the Plaza spin classes from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Wednesday concerts: July 9-Aug. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 8: Symphony on the Plaza from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

More event details are available at downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer.

Support for the event series comes from annual investor partners FNBO, Xfinity, Breeze Thru Car Wash and iHeart Media. OBC Wine Project is the official beverage sponsor.

