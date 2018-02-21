Google Boulder grants $125k for computer science education

BOULDER — Google Boulder today announced a three-year, $125,000 grant to improve computer science education across 57 schools.

The grant, which will go to Impact on Education and the Boulder Valley School District, will underwrite the computer science education training of 300 teachers.

“In the 12 years we’ve been in Boulder, we’ve seen the maturation of a tech scene that attracts people from diverse backgrounds and provides increasing job opportunities within the community,” Google Boulder site director Scott Green said in a prepared statement. “There’s a great talent pool in Colorado and many of our employees are graduates of local universities, but it’s critical that we help inspire and develop the next generation of engineers and computer scientists, and this grant will help deliver on that mission.”

Because of the grant, computer science will be embedded in existing classes and will create new standalone computer science courses. The grant is expected to impact 15,000 students.

The announcement came at the public unveiling of Google’s new 4.3 acre campus in Boulder.

Since 2011, the tech giant has given $4 million in grants to Colorado nonprofits and schools, including to Impact on Education, Engineers Without Borders, Boulder Community Housing Corporation and the Museum of Boulder, among others.

Impact on Education is the foundation for Boulder Valley Schools, whose mission is to drive innovation in the public school system.