Texas firm plans Hilton Garden Inn in southeast Longmont

LONGMONT — Cimarron Hospitality is planning to build a four-story Hilton Garden Inn at the east end of Harvest Junction North, a retail center in Longmont.

Cimarron Hospitality, based in Arlington, Texas, is a development and management company affiliated with Marriott International Inc.; Hilton Hotels and Resorts; Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide LLC, a subsidiary of Marriott International; and InterContinental Hotels Group plc.

Cimarron, led by president Rohit Dand, has submitted plans to the Longmont Planning Department for the hotel and a restaurant at the northeast corner of the South Martin Street roundabout north of Ken Pratt Boulevard.

Cimarron is using the entity Longmont Harvest Junction Hospitality LLC for the project. The company bought the 2.2-acre site at 470 S. Martin St. in late 2016 for $1 million from Michigan-based Ramco-Gershenson Properties LP, according to public records.

Cimarron did not immediately respond to a request for more information.