Fort Collins Utilities wins award for clean energy program

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Utilities received an award for its initiative, “Driving Fort Collins Clean Energy Economy” at the Compact of Colorado Communities Symposium.

The award is for innovative, leading-edge programs and initiatives in the private and public sectors that demonstrate a bold vision for a clean Colorado.

Fort Collins Utilities was awarded for its focus on triple bottom line outcomes from policies to individual programs, including understanding the role those programs and incentives have in the availability of local services and their quality for residents and businesses. The program also leveraged private sector investment and emphasized local jobs and the secondary impacts of a reduced utility bill on employment and local spending.

“As a municipally-owned provider of electricity and water, Utilities makes the connection for customers on the opportunity for efficiency and conservation benefits for long-term resources,” John Phelan, Energy Services manager, said in a prepared statement.