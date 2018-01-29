Front Range companies partner together to map the cannabis genome

BOULDER and FORT COLLINS — Two Front Range companies have announced that they have mapped the cannabis genome.

Fort Collins-based Sunrise Genetics, the parent company of Marigene and Hempgene, partnered with Boulder-based CBDRx/ Functional Remedies to start the mapping in 2015.

By mapping out the 10 chromosomes in the cannabis plant, researchers can determine their relationship to each other, how they interact and what that means for human consumption, both medically and recreationally.

The two companies decided to work together: Functional Remedies, also known as CBDRx, was looking to research the DNA in hemp genetics, while Sunrise Genetics is an R&D company that partners with companies looking to improve genetics through experimentation development. The project started with analyzing the genetics of Functional Remedies’ plants, then evolved into a breeding program and eventually mapping the cannabis genome.

“The two companies bring complementary expertise to a shared vision,” Matt Gibbs, president of Sunrise Genetics, told BizWest in an email. “From the start, Functional Remedies/CBDRx was a natural fit for Sunrise Genetics, as they have a unique plant population to work with, and the same vision for the industry — which is to use data-driven science to add the same credibility to hemp as any other major crop. CBDRx/Functional Remedies believes in researching and providing the best possible product to their consumers, and can do so with confidence by utilizing Sunrise Genetics’ marker-assisted selection tools to create a technically advanced breeding and plant improvement program.”

The two organizations had other partners to bring the genome to life, most notably the University of Minnesota and George Weiblen.

The fact that both companies are local to each other has also been a benefit, Gibbs said.

“In this emerging industry, we all play a role in its success, and finding innovative and forward-thinking partners right here in Colorado has made the benefits of a joint effort to advance the science that benefits the hemp industry that much greater,” he said.

The two companies plan to continue working together, said Tim Gordon, president of CBDRx/ Functional Remedies.

“Together, we look forward to continued expansion upon the map, expansion upon research opportunities,” he said, “and continuing to make better hemp and cannabis genetics.”