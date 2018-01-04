Home » Industry News » Technology

Louisville-based Swimlane raises $1.35 million

By Jensen Werley — 

LOUISVILLE — Swimlane LLC, a Louisville-based software company, has raised $1.35 million in capital.

The funding comes from an equity offering, according to a Form D filed Dec. 29 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Swimlane did not respond to a request for more information.

Swimlane produces an automated security platform that allows companies to automatically respond to cyber attacks and to automate tasks.

In December 2016, Swimlane raised about $3 million in another equity offering.

 



 

