Louisville-based Swimlane raises $1.35 million

LOUISVILLE — Swimlane LLC, a Louisville-based software company, has raised $1.35 million in capital.
The funding comes from an equity offering, according to a Form D filed Dec. 29 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Swimlane did not respond to a request for more information.
Swimlane produces an automated security platform that allows companies to automatically respond to cyber attacks and to automate tasks.
In December 2016, Swimlane raised about $3 million in another equity offering.
