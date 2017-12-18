Louisville-based Solid Power partners with BMW

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., a maker of rechargeable batteries, is partnering with BMW Group.

The automotive giant is partnering with Louisville-based Solid Power to make solid-state batteries for electric vehicles.

Solid-state batteries have solid electrodes and electrolytes and are highly conductive, which minimizes internal resistance in the battery. The idea is that they have a long electric range with high safety and performance, compared with lithium-ion cells. Solid Power’s batteries are made with proprietary inorganic material without flammable or volatile components.

Through the partnership, BMW will help Solid Power advance its technology to create batteries for high-performance vehicles. The goal is to create electric vehicles with increased driving range and a battery with a longer shelf-life that can withstand higher temperatures.

“Since the company’s inception, the Solid Power team has worked to develop and scale a competitive solid-state battery paying special attention to safety, performance, and cost,” Doug Campbell, founder and CEO of Solid Power, said in a prepared statement. “Collaborating with BMW is further validation that solid-state battery innovations will continue to improve electric vehicles. We’re looking forward to working with BMW on pushing the limits on developments around xEV batteries.”