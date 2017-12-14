New Denver headquarters for Chipotle

DENVER — Chipotle has signed a 15-year lease on a new Downtown headquarters.

The burrito bowl-giant selected five floors of about 126,000 feet in the 40-story office tower at 1144 15th St., reports BusinessDen. That building is still being constructed. Chipotle will occupy the 20th through 24th floors.

The move is scheduled for late 2018 and will consolidate Chipotle’s Denver office operations. The company is leasing space at 1401 Wynkoop St. and 1515 Wynkoop St.

Chipotle has about 450 employees in its Denver offices.