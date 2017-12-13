Surna completes $1.7M private-investment offering

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), has completed a private-placement offering of investment units valued at $1.7 million.

The Boulder-based manufacturer of lighting, environmental-control and air-sanitation systems for cannabis cultivation as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities, issued a total of 14,734,000 investment units at 12 cents per unit for aggregate proceeds of $1,768,080. No placement agent or broker commissions or fees were paid in connection with the offering. Each unit consisted of one share of common stock and one three-year warrant for the purchase of one share of common stock at an exercise price of 20 cents per share.

Surna’s chief executive, Chris Bechtel, said the company has recently expanded its sales and project-management teams in order to ramp up growth over the next two years. “This private placement will help further accelerate that growth plan,” Bechtel said. “We are also gratified that a number of our existing stockholders expressed continued confidence in the plan by increasing their investments in the company, and we believe it is also noteworthy that Surna’s own management team subscribed for 18 percent of the units in this offering.”