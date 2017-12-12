Life Time plans $10M renovation of former Lakeshore Athletic Club

BROOMFIELD — Life Time Fitness Inc. is investing $10 million to open a fitness center in the former Lakeshore Athletic Club in Broomfield.
Life Time Athletic Flatirons at 300 Summit Blvd. is expected to open in late January.
The nearly 175,000-square-foot club will include an indoor and outdoor aquatic center with waterslides, lap pools, whirlpools and bistro; basketball courts, strength-training spaces; group exercise, cycle, yoga and Pilates studios.
It also will offer Life Time Kids Academy, a membership program designed for kids from three months to 11 years, led by certified experts in childhood development.
LifeCafe, a fast-casual restaurant, will serve healthy food and beverages, and LifeSpa will include hair-, nail-, and skin-care services and therapeutic massages open to members and nonmembers.
This will be Minnesota-based Life Time Fitness’ fifth location in Colorado. It operates centers in Westminster, Centennial, Colorado Springs and Parker-Aurora. It has more than 125 centers in the United States and Canada.
