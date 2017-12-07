How Boulder can take advantage of the upcoming Outdoor Retailer Show

BOULDER — The Outdoor Retailer Show — which will consist of three major trade show conferences held in Denver with a potential economic impact of $100 million — is poised to be a major economic and status benefit to Colorado, after moving from Utah this year.

But the shows are also poised to be a boon for Boulder and Boulder outdoor companies, even though the event will be in Denver.

Speaking at BizWest’s Outdoor Power Breakfast, Luis Benitez, director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office, and Clif Harald, executive director of the Boulder Economic Council, discussed what the Outdoor Retailer Show means for Boulder.

“The outdoor industry in Boulder and Boulder County is very powerful,” Harald said. “As is the case in many industries, we punch above our weight class.” At the summer 2016 Outdoor Retailer Show, Colorado had more than 100 exhibitors, compared to host-state Utah, which had just 60. Washington had 70 exhibitors and Oregon had 55.

“Boulder is showing up in a big way, and going forward, as these shows come closer to home, it could be much bigger. Not just brands, but Boulder’s startup community and the City of Boulder,” he said.

Having other industries show up and program around the Outdoor Retailer Show, which will have its first event combined with the Snow Show in January, will be key to Boulder, Benitez said.

“I would ask yourself the question of how you want to engage people there,” Benitez said. While planning for the trade shows, Benitez said he spoke to the city and state organizers in Austin and Texas who plan South by Southwest. Benitez said those organizers were frank that there were some parts state and local officials organized, such as hiring bands and securing venues, but most of what pops up around the event are just the people and businesses of Austin doing what they wanted to capitalize on SXSW being there.

“I think that’s Colorado’s opportunity, for things to orbit,” he said. “Highlight craft brewing, natural foods, innovative products. I encourage you (Boulder) to think about where you fit in that dialogue.”

Harald said that will be part of Boulder’s plan, as well as representing itself through the many companies that already attended the show in Utah and will continue to do so in its new home in Denver.

“It’s astonishing how many homegrown Boulder businesses exhibit there,” Harald said. “As a manager of the economic council, I attend these shows not to move companies to Colorado or Boulder; I go because I want to thank those Boulder, Colo., businesses for representing us.”