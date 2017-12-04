Elizabeth Hotel opens in Old Town Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS —The Elizabeth Hotel in historic Old Town Fort Collins.opened its doors Monday afternoon and will start welcoming guests on Tuesday.

The 164-room hotel at 111 Chestnut St. is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, hotels that are known for their uniqueness. It was developed by Fort Collins-based Bohemian Cos., Loveland-based real estate developer McWhinney and Sage Hospitality in Denver.

“Fort Collins is one of Colorado’s most inviting and interesting towns, and we couldn’t be happier to provide visitors with a memorable hotel experience in such a dynamic destination,” said Scott Sloan, the hotel’s general manager.

The hotel was designed by 4240 Architecture Inc. in Denver, and the interior design was created by Denver-based DLR Group.

The hotel features custom filigree, intricate metalworking on balconies and cast plaster ceiling ornamentation.

The Elizabeth Hotel has 3,500 square feet of meeting space, including two indoor spaces, the Walnut and Chestnut ballrooms, as well as the second-floor outdoor terrace that overlooks Walnut Street and and downtown Fort Collins.