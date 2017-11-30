Ball Aerospace selected for weather satellite contract

BOULDER — Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has been selected by the U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center to deliver the next-generation operational environmental satellite system.

According to a statement from Ball, the system will be built for the Department of Defense. The contract will provide for system design and risk reduction of a low earth orbit satellite with a passive microwave imaging radiometer. The satellite will also host a government-furnished energetic charged particle sensor.

The systems are intended to improve weather forecasting over maritime regions by taking global measurements of the atmosphere and ocean surface.

The contract will include options for the development and fabrication of two low orbit satellites as well as options for launch vehicle integration, launch and early orbit test, and operational test and evaluation support.

“This is an exciting win for us, and we’re looking forward to expanding our work with the Air Force and continuing to support warfighters and allies around the world,” Rob Strain, president of Ball Aerospace, said in a prepared statement. He said the project will build upon Ball’s experience of providing precise measurements from space to enable more accurate weather forecasting.

As the prime contractor, Ball will be responsible for developing and integrating the entire microwave system, which includes the microwave instrument, spacecraft and system software.