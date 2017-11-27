Californian planning commercial project at SE corner of I-25/Prospect

FORT COLLINS — A California-based developer proposes to create a commercial site on 16.9 acres of agricultural land at the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and Prospect Road in Fort Collins.

Paradigm Properties LLC, led by Jeffrey A. Hill, owns the property and is proposing to develop it with retail, restaurants, a hotel and office uses, plus a gas/convenience store, according to documents submitted to the city of Fort Collins’ planning department. Paradigm plans to build the commercial development in multiple phases taking from five to 15 years.

Sponsored Content

To Trustee or not to Trustee

Planning for the transfer of wealth to younger generations is one of the most challenging processes facing successful families. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, I will… read more

Paradigm purchased 9.5 acres of the site in 1997 from Dwight L. Ghent for $350,000 and the remaining acreage in 2001 from Silco Fuels Inc. for $440,000, according to public records.

Hill could not be reached for comment.

Roger Sherman of Fort Collins-based BHA Design is shepherding the project through the planning process on behalf of Paradigm Properties.