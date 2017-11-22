Berthoud seeks partner to redevelop former town-hall site

BERTHOUD — The town of Berthoud is seeking a partner to redevelop its former town-hall site at 328 Massachusetts Ave. in downtown Berthoud.

The property, which is approximately one-half acre with a 7,200-square-foot building, is owned by the town. In January, the town relocated its town hall to 807 Mountain Ave.

The town wants the site to be redeveloped with retail, office and housing, including affordable housing, while retaining the historic bank portion of the building.

“The site, located one block off main street, has the potential to be a catalyst project for Berthoud’s quaint and unique downtown area,” said Walt Elish, the town’s business development manager.

The town will consider providing incentives that may include fee waivers, free or reduced land costs, tax-increment financing and expedited review of zoning changes or variances.

The deadline for a developer to submit a proposal is 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16. For more information, contact Elish at welish@berthoud.org or call 970-532-2643.