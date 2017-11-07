Zayo misses Q1 expectations

BOULDER — Zayo Group (NYSE: ZAYO) missed analyst expectations by 5 cents per share for the first quarter, posting an earnings per share of just 9 cents.

The company also missed slightly on revenue, with $643.5 million this quarter rather than the expected $644.93 million.

Revenue did grow year-over-year, however, improving by 27 percent from the same period in 2016, when revenue was $504.9 million.

Net income grew from $15.7 million from the period that ended Sept. 30, 2016, to $23.2 million in the period that ended Sept. 30, 2017.