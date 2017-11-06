Livestock association presenting symposium Nov. 17 in Sterling

GREELEY — The Colorado Livestock Association will present its annual producer educational symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Sterling.

The Northeast Livestock Symposium will feature a full day of speakers covering topics affecting the livestock industry.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

The symposium will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a discussion about current water issues by Jim Yahn, North Sterling and Prewitt Reservoirs manager. Following, Jim Robb, chief executive of the Livestock Marketing and Information Center, will provide a market outlook. The LMIC has provided economic analysis and market projections concerning the livestock industry since 1955.

Officials from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Department of Agriculture will discuss emergency protocols and the future collaboration between emergency responders and agriculture producers to aid in effective disaster response. Emergency management during disaster situations is a priority to many in the Northeastern part of the state following the destructive grass fire earlier this year.

Colorado State Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg will give an outlook on the upcoming legislative session and discuss issues related to rural Coloradans and livestock agriculture industry.

Greg Bloom, CEO of the Colorado Beef Council, will discuss the recent legal activities occurring in other states related to the beef checkoff.

Michael Turner, Colorado State Energy Office, will present on the grant programs available for producers to aid them in making their operations more energy efficient.

John Crawmer, safety consultant with Pinnacol Assurance, will discuss safety leadership and building a safety culture in operations to reduce injuries in the workplace.

To see a full schedule and register for the event, click here. Registration is free, but deadline to register for lunch is Thursday, Nov. 9.