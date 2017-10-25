Denver-based firm opening vitamin-cocktail bar on Pearl Street

BOULDER — Onus iV Hydration will open a “bar” in downtown Boulder where people can receive vitamin cocktails intravenously.

Onus iV is planning a grand-opening celebration at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, at 1827 Pearl Street, above Boxcar Coffee Roasters, and will share the space with The Baby Bathwater Institute headquarters.

This will be the Denver-based company’s third location. It operates in North Denver and the Denver Tech Center.

“My partners and I founded Onus iV after realizing the benefits this type of service gave us as avid mountain bikers,” said Kristy Anderson, chief operating officer of Onus iV, which she co-founded with Chaz Faulhaber and Dr. Benjamin Wilks. It’s an incredible health tool with immediate results because you are receiving a better absorption of vitamins.”

The company said vitamin cocktails received intravenously is one of the quickest ways to recover from exhaustion, illness, jet lag, altitude sickness, muscle cramping, hangovers, minor colds or intense workouts.

The cocktails, ranging in price from $75 to $145, will be administered by licensed medical professionals including physicians, nurses and paramedics. The space will have reclining chairs, Netflix or X Box options, fuzzy blankets and organic tea.

The menu includes:

The A-Team (B-vitamins for energy, amino acids to aid muscle recovery, calcium and magnesium).

The Bolt (B-100 and B-12 vitamins for a quick energy boost).

John Myer’s Cocktail (The original wellness blend in use since 1954; includes B-vitamins, vitamin C, calcium and magnesium to enhance overall wellness).

Hydration (Saline drip to combat altitude sickness or general dehydration.)

The Phoenix (Hangover cure; includes B-vitamins for energy, pyridoxine and glutathione).

The Rockstar (Designed by Billboard musician Andrew McMahon to help musicians visiting Colorado; includes B-vitamins, pyridoxine, glutathione and vitamin C).

Immunity (Fights a cold or flu; provides a mega-immune boost with glutathione, vitamin C and zinc to accelerate recovery).

The Baby Bathwater Institute was founded by Hollis Carter and Michael Lovitch in 2013 to provide an entrepreneurial community that brings leaders with unique skill sets and personalities to participate in events together and learn from one another.

“We want our Boulder location to be a place for people to meet and collaborate, and we feel that Onus iV Hydration is the perfect partner in this endeavor as their treatments can boost energy, function and overall wellness,” Carter said.