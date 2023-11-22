StretchLab stretches franchise footprint into Boulder

BOULDER — StretchLab, a franchisor of fitness and health studios that focus on stretching, has opened its first Boulder operation at 1664 30th St.

There are existing franchise StretchLabs in Fort Collins and Longmont.

“In Colorado, we’ve tapped into a deep-seated desire for holistic well-being,” Trey Schott, owner of StretchLab Boulder, said in a prepared statement. “At StretchLab, we’re not just stretching muscles; we’re expanding horizons for health and individual potential. Our growth is proof of our state’s passion for a balanced, vibrant life. …Movement is a priority here, and we are proud to help people stay active for longer.”