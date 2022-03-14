StretchLab opens Fort Collins location

FORT COLLINS — StretchLab, a provider of individualized stretching activities for people interested in fitness and health, has opened a facility at 2720 Council Tree Ave. in Fort Collins. It will celebrate its grand opening March 25-27.

StretchLab Fort Collins, a franchise, is a trade name created by Buell Family Inc., with registered agent Jackson Buell of Fort Collins.

According to a press statement, the studio will introduce people to the health benefits of stretching, whether in one-on-one or group settings.

“Stretching is one of the missing pieces to a well-rounded health and wellness lifestyle, and typically what we neglect the most,” general manager Kurt Hucal said in a written statement. “StretchLab is unique and complimentary to what people love to do, whether that is going for a hike or playing with their grandkids, and we want to help them continue to do that.”

StretchLab programs “include a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups,” the press statement said. Also available in Fort Collins will be the TRX MAPS machine, which uses 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment. The studio can be reached online at www.StretchLab.com/location/fortcollins, by email at fortcollins@stretchlab.com or by phone at 970-233-2505.