Health Care & Insurance  August 17, 2025

Boulder Community Health Foundation completes $22M campaign

BCH Foothills Hospital drone image
Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, shown in this drone image. Courtesy Boulder Community Health


BOULDER — The Boulder Community Health Foundation has completed its $22 million Centennial Campaign, designed to provide long-term impact as Boulder Community Health celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“This is more than a fundraising milestone — it’s a lasting investment in the health and well-being of our entire community,” Grant Besser, BCH Foundation president, said in a prepared statement. “This support is a reflection of our community’s trust in BCH to lead with integrity, compassion and vision towards a healthier future. Because of this support, we’ve laid the foundation for our next century of care.”

The Centennial Campaign was built around three strategic pillars aligned with BCH’s mission:

  • Our Community: Expanding access to care and advancing health equity.
  • Our Patients: Enhancing the delivery of high-value, patient-centered care.
  • Our Workforce: Investing in the professional growth and well-being of BCH staff and physicians.

The Centennial Campaign resulted in an investment of more than $10.2 million in BCH priorities between 2022 and 2024, with an additional $4 million budgeted for 2025.

“The Foundation and the generosity of this community are critical to our success,” Dr. Robert Vissers, president & CEO of Boulder Community Health, said in a press release. “This level of support accelerates our ability to expand services, strengthen our workforce, and innovate for the future of health care across Boulder Valley.”

