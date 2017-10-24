Nomination deadline extended for Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty

BOULDER — Nominations are being accepted through Nov. 30 for the Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty awards.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes the best and brightest of emerging leaders in Boulder and Broomfield counties. Those selected will be profiled in BizWest and honored at an evening event Feb. 13, 2018, at the Jewish Community Center in Boulder.

Candidates to be honored must be younger than age 40 as of Feb. 13, 2018. They also must not have been a previous 40 Under Forty honoree. Candidates must have made an impact on his or her organization, live or work in Boulder or Broomfield counties, have received professional recognition for significant achievements in the community and have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving.

Nominees will be asked to complete a brief application, including three short questions, and will be required to submit a resume. A panel of Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty alumni will select the honorees.

Those submitting nominations are welcome to nominate themselves, as well as others. Nominations can be submitted online.

Those interested in sponsoring the event can contact Sandy Powell at 303-630-1954 or spowell@bizwest.com.