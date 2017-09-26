City of Boulder to host job fair Oct. 30

BOULDER — The city of Boulder will host a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30, at the Millennium Harvest House hotel, 1345 28th St., Boulder.

The fair will connect job seekers with employers as well as with organizations representing green/renewable energy, technology, retail, education, local government, transportation and other industries. Workforce Boulder County will critique resumes and conduct workshops on job search strategies. Workshops will also discuss youth employment.

Sponsored Content

Brinkman Creates Meaningful Places

Real estate is where life happens. The places where we spend our time should enrich our lives by giving us a sense of community and… read more

The job fair will help support the city’s goals of promoting a qualified and diversified workforce, according to a prepared statement from the city. The city’s Human Services and Community Vitality departments are sponsoring the job fair.

Admission and parking are free. More information about the fair is available online at https://bouldercolorado.gov/job-fair, or by calling Tony Barkey at 303-441-3146.