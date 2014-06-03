 June 3, 2014

Toll Brothers purchases 166 acres in south Fort Collins

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced a major push into Northern Colorado Tuesday, with the purchase of 166 acres of land from the Kechter family in Fort Collins.
It is the company’s first project in Fort Collins. “We’re really excited to be moving into this area,´ said Christopher Stull, assistant vice president of the Colorado Division.

Stull said the company planned to develop 415 homes on the property, which lies west of I-25 and south of Harmony Road.
The development is slated for one of the most sought-after sections of Fort Collins, a city whose single-family home market has tightened dramatically in the past 18 months.
In a release, the company said home designs and prices have not yet been finalized but it expects sales to open in the spring of 2015.

 


