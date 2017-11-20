Congruex raises $20 million in capital

BOULDER — Congruex LLC, a company founded in May by a co-founder of Level 3 Communications Inc., has raised more than $20 million in capital.

The company has raised $20.7 million, according to a Form D filed with the SEC on Nov. 13. Congruex is offering equity to raise the funds. Congruex did not return a request for more information.

Earlier this month, Congruex acquired Georgia-based CCLD Technologies.

At the time, Congruex and its partner, New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners, committed to raising $200 million in equity. The company is developing an engineering- and construction-management platform for broadband networks.